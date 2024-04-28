Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRT opened at $15.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.49, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -2,132.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

