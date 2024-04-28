Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DVY stock opened at $119.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.11 and a 200-day moving average of $114.89. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $123.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

