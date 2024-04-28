Signaturefd LLC Purchases 128 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,534 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 711 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,439.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,439.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,353 shares of company stock worth $3,688,883. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.85 and a 12 month high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC cut Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Akamai Technologies

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.