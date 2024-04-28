Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,859 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC owned 0.05% of PennantPark Investment worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 16.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,829,000 after acquiring an additional 295,060 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 27.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1,055.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 216,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 197,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Stock Up 1.1 %

PNNT stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.52.

PennantPark Investment Dividend Announcement

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.78%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jose A. Briones bought 6,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $41,996.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 261,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,967.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Jose A. Briones purchased 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $49,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,624.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose A. Briones purchased 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $41,996.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,967.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,372 shares of company stock worth $151,258 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

