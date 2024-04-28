Signaturefd LLC Purchases 186 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in GoDaddy by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 51,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 24,323 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 3,402.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,442,000 after acquiring an additional 928,273 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,328,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $75,397.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,328 shares in the company, valued at $14,055,912.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $201,514.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,572.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $75,397.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,055,912.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,234 shares of company stock worth $13,534,946 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GoDaddy from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.18.

GoDaddy stock opened at $125.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.76 and a 200-day moving average of $104.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $127.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

