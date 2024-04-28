Signaturefd LLC Purchases 423 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Incyte alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Incyte by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 146,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after buying an additional 77,574 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 891,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 26,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Incyte Trading Up 1.0 %

INCY opened at $51.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $75.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.