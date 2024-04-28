Signaturefd LLC Purchases 424 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,038,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,403,000 after acquiring an additional 109,406 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in DraftKings by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,613,000 after buying an additional 2,022,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,742,000 after buying an additional 3,444,107 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $107,276,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter worth about $91,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock valued at $66,303,509. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas lowered DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

DKNG opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

