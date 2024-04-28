Signaturefd LLC Purchases 570 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.3 %

WY opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.