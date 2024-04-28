Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 394,849 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 78,136 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 79,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,657 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $45.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.46.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

