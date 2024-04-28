Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 949.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $73.34 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.40.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

