Signaturefd LLC Sells 120 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after acquiring an additional 280,071 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 754,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,668 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,283,000 after purchasing an additional 308,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 323,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT opened at $255.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $271.53.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

