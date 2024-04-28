Signaturefd LLC Sells 188 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Globe Life by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, Director David A. Rodriguez bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $790,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE GL opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.30. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

