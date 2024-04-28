Signaturefd LLC Sells 276 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in PVH by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in PVH by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in PVH by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $111.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.01 and a 200 day moving average of $110.90. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.38%.

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush upgraded PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.40.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

