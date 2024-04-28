Signaturefd LLC Sells 5,568 Shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FG. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 436.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

Shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -81.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.11. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). F&G Annuities & Life had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Research analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently -175.00%.

F&G Annuities & Life Profile

(Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

Featured Stories

