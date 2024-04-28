Signaturefd LLC Sells 789 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,949,000 after purchasing an additional 148,490 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 205,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,315,000 after purchasing an additional 79,536 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 94,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 61,260 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Price Performance

Landstar System stock opened at $177.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.50. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $208.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.31%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

