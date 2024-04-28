Signaturefd LLC Sells 835 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,428.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.15. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.43.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.