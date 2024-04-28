Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 1,566.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Harrington Investments INC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 15.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $24.45 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.98.

Smith & Nephew Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

