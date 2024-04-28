Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $16.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC raised shares of Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 45.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $104,560.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 495,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,159.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $104,560.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 495,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,159.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,627,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,305,346.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 470,482 shares of company stock worth $5,284,091. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,392,000 after buying an additional 12,452,415 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,103,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,644,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,317,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,729,000 after buying an additional 3,503,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 5,094,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,488,000 after buying an additional 3,011,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

