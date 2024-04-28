Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,317 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 28,641 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 10,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 33,866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.13.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $179.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.15 and a 1 year high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.