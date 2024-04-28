TD Cowen Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $35.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the chip maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on INTC. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Intel has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

