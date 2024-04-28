Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Stock Holdings Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.69. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $45.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Ternium’s payout ratio is presently 65.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ternium from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

