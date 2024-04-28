TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,269 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFSL opened at $12.20 on Friday. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $75.41 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 434.63%.

In other TFS Financial news, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $43,940.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,271 shares in the company, valued at $551,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TFS Financial news, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $135,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,305 shares in the company, valued at $184,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $43,940.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,271 shares in the company, valued at $551,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,218 shares of company stock worth $259,383. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on TFS Financial in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

