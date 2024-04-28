Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Position Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,548 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.10% of Travel + Leisure worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $45.81 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $49.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.54 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 4,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $224,073.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,682.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,922 shares of company stock worth $1,318,358 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

