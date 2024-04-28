TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in TriNet Group by 45.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,146,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In other TriNet Group news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $1,782,162.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,360,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,162.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,052 shares of company stock worth $3,837,142. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TNET opened at $105.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.38. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $134.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.36 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 87.97% and a net margin of 7.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

TNET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

