Truist Financial Increases Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $132.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on OSK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Read Our Latest Report on OSK

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $117.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at $224,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 41.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 19.2% during the first quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.