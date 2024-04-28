Trust Investment Advisors Has $1.84 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,723 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.4% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 75,039 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $37,161,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 569,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $281,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $877.35 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $266.25 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $854.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $636.58.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.30.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

