Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stock Position Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Universal Health Services by 48.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,339,000 after acquiring an additional 638,166 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 12.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $214,710,000 after acquiring an additional 195,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,398,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $427,353,000 after acquiring an additional 134,122 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth approximately $7,634,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth approximately $5,736,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UHS opened at $166.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.90 and a one year high of $183.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on UHS. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

