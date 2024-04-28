V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Holdings Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $728,708,000 after buying an additional 475,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,758,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $419,817,000 after purchasing an additional 257,992 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,670,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,306,000 after purchasing an additional 207,783 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 48.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,098,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 44.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,768,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,916,000 after purchasing an additional 856,751 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VFC opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.27%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

