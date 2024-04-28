VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,389 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 88,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

SHYD stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.01.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0663 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

