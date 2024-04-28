Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,575 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flower City Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 550,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 61,313 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,061,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after buying an additional 48,224 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,272,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,021,000 after buying an additional 183,396 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU opened at $57.64 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

