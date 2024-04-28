VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,164 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.06% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.38.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.