Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.1% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WERN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays downgraded Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of WERN opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

