Xponance Inc. Acquires 163 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $73.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -50.18 and a beta of 1.02. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.85.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

ITCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.17.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $2,707,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,845,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 26,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $1,808,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $2,707,348.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,845,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,487 shares of company stock valued at $11,364,950. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

