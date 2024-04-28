Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,061 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBI. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.2% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,171,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,358,000 after acquiring an additional 96,636 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,437,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 169,552 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 21.7% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,874,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after acquiring an additional 691,149 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,866,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 209,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7.2% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,315,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 155,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

HBI stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

