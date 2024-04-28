Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 335 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,636 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.30.

NVIDIA Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $877.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $854.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $636.58. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $266.25 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.