Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 960 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASO. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,286,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,822,000 after purchasing an additional 37,541 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.7% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 807,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,933,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 370,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,467,000 after purchasing an additional 70,438 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.00. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.