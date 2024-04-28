Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 20,342.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BYD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boyd Gaming

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total value of $4,005,847.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,795,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,168,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $7,971,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,358,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,817,882.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total value of $4,005,847.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,795,449 shares in the company, valued at $555,168,740.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 582,910 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,461 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.