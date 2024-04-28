Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.03 Million Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $2,413,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 394,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,300,000 after acquiring an additional 118,275 shares in the last quarter.

SIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.20.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $101.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $109.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.39.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.74%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $1,000,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,551.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,254 shares of company stock worth $4,669,294 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

