Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.10 Million Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 296,957 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $547,158.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,259.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $547,158.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,259.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $210,645.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 811,058 shares of company stock worth $68,674,574. 22.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 97.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $104.90.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.12 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

