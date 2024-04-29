12,725 Shares in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 93,476 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 183.7% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 30,068 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,162,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 541,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 134,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
El Pollo Loco Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $8.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.
El Pollo Loco Company Profile
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.
