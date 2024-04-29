1,409 Shares in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 24.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,331,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after buying an additional 259,330 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 406,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,295,000 after acquiring an additional 257,178 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,472,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,902,000 after acquiring an additional 212,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 503.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 177,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 148,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $84.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $84.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.07.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 27.68%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.