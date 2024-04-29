30,800 Shares in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARS. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 42,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 14,385 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 86,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,134,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,292,000 after acquiring an additional 89,194 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In related news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $33,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cars.com news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $33,725.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,999 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $284,981.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,488 shares of company stock worth $654,361 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CARS opened at $17.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.05. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $22.84.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.40 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

