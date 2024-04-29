36,037 Shares in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.82% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JUST. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JUST opened at $73.14 on Monday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $75.06. The stock has a market cap of $336.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average of $68.59.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

