402 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in Snap-on by 3.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $270.70 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $247.68 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.28 and a 200 day moving average of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 39.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total transaction of $690,074.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,930 shares of company stock worth $14,089,523 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

