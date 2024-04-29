4,399 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $54.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.01. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $59.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0237 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

