48,100 Shares in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Two Harbors Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWO. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 107.1% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 400,117 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 83.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 770,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after buying an additional 350,060 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1,208.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 175,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 162,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 8.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after buying an additional 96,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 151.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 107,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $12.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.00%.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $88,191.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $29,028.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $88,191.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,752 shares of company stock worth $169,150 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

