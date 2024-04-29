51,308 Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Natera by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. StockNews.com cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 22,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $1,509,092.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,853.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $89,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,293.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 22,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $1,509,092.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,853.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,943 shares of company stock valued at $35,419,396 in the last 90 days. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $91.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.16 and its 200 day moving average is $67.81. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $98.82.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 40.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.19%. The business had revenue of $311.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

