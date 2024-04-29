55,300 Shares in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,300 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the third quarter worth $36,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in R1 RCM by 429.5% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in R1 RCM by 28.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,097 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.87.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $11.90 on Monday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,959.18. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,579.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

