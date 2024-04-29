63,500 Shares in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 63,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

HPP stock opened at $5.72 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry A. Sholem acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry A. Sholem bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,477.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at $829,694.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

