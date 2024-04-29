6,400 Shares in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 440.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $69.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.99 and its 200 day moving average is $79.42.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Robert Half’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

